Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Listed as limited Monday

Sanders (knee) was listed as a limited participant in Monday's practice estimate, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Sanders didn't play after halftime of Sunday's win over the Titans, and he wasn't himself during the first half. His limited participation is just an estimate since the Broncos didn't host an actual practice Monday, but it supports the Broncos' belief that he'll be ready for Thursday's game against the Chiefs. Still, fantasy gamers should keep a close eye on how Sanders practices Tuesday and Wednesday.

