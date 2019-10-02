Play

Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Listed as limited Wednesday

Sanders (quad) was limited at practice Wednesday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Per Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com, Sanders dealt with a quadriceps contusion in Sunday's loss to the Jaguars, but the wideout suggested Tuesday that he's "good" now. His limited participation Wednesday suggests that the issue still requires some maintenance, but we'd be surprised if Sanders wasn't available Sunday against the Chargers.

