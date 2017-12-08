Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Listed as questionable again

Sanders (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

Sanders has been on the injury report with the same ankle ailment ever since he first hurt himself in a Week 6 loss to the Giants. He returned for Week 9 and has played in every subsequent game, with his full practice participation Thursday suggesting he's in line to extend that streak. Sanders has managed just 11, 12 and 15 yards the past three weeks, perhaps limited by both his ankle and the poor play of Denver's quarterbacks. The Broncos have a late start at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday