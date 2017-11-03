Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Listed as questionable for Week 9
Sanders (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Fortunately for those leaning toward rolling with the wideout -- who last saw game action on Oct. 15 -- the Broncos kick off at 1:00 ET on Sunday. Per Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post, Sanders, who has been limited in practice this week, said he's "optimistic" about returning to action Sunday, with coach Vance Joseph noting that the wideout is "progressing fast" from his ankle sprain and "chances are good" that Sanders will be available Sunday.
