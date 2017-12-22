Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Listed as questionable this week
Sanders (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Washington, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.
Given that Sanders is still dealing with ankle soreness, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver suggests that the wideout may be on the "doubtful side of questionable" this week. Fortunately for those considering Sanders in Week 16 lineups, the Broncos kick off at 1:00 ET on Sunday. If Sanders is limited or out for the contest, Cody Latimer would be a candidate for added looks, though it should be noted that he too is in line to be listed as questionable, thanks to a thigh issue that limited him at practice this week.
