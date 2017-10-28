Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Listed as questionable

Sanders (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for Monday night's matchup against the Chiefs, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Sanders was sidelined at practice throughout the week, so much to the chagrin of fantasy owners, he is looking like a true game-time decision Monday. Fellow wideouts Demaryius Thomas and Bennie Fowler figure to be the prime beneficiaries should Sanders ultimately sit out, while Jordan Taylor could also get some extra run. Confirmation on his status is unlikely until closer to kickoff Monday.