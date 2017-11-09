Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Logs full practice Thursday

Sanders (ankle) submitted a full practice Thursday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

The full practice indicates Sanders isn't experiencing any significant issues with his ankle coming out of his return from a two-game absence in the Week 9 loss to the Eagles. Sanders caught just one of five targets for 30 yards in that contest while handling a season-low 29 snaps, but the lightened workload might have been a byproduct of the Broncos falling behind by a significant margin early. Assuming Sunday's contest against the Patriots proves more competitive, Sanders should be on the field for the overwhelming majority of the Broncos' offensive snaps.

