Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Logs full practice Thursday
Sanders (ankle) submitted a full practice Thursday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.
The full practice indicates Sanders isn't experiencing any significant issues with his ankle coming out of his return from a two-game absence in the Week 9 loss to the Eagles. Sanders caught just one of five targets for 30 yards in that contest while handling a season-low 29 snaps, but the lightened workload might have been a byproduct of the Broncos falling behind by a significant margin early. Assuming Sunday's contest against the Patriots proves more competitive, Sanders should be on the field for the overwhelming majority of the Broncos' offensive snaps.
More News
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Targeted five times in return•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Returns to action Sunday•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Set to return from two-game absence•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Listed as questionable for Week 9•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: On track to return to action Sunday•
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Previewing half of the Sunday slate as we break down Patriots-Broncos, Steelers-Colts and the...
-
Trade targets with great schedules
Looking to bolster your roster for the playoffs? Here are 12 names you should trade for no...
-
What you missed: Dez still hobbled
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jared Goff has been a revelation in his second season, and we think he's going to keep it up...