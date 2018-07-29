Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Looks quicker than last year
Sanders is showing a gear that he didn't have last year, Benjamin Allbright of 104.7 FM Denver reports.
In fairness to Sanders, he suffered an ugly ankle sprain early in the season against the Giants and probably returned to action too early to completely recover. In what might be his final season in Denver, Sanders offers Denver a unique speed skillset that the corps of receivers doesn't have from its other established options. Look for Sanders to pick on nickles and safeties more from the slot this season than in years past now that the team has a few young options to play opposite DeMaryius Thomas on the outside.
