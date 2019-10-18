Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Makes five grabs in loss
Sanders (knee) brought in five of six targets for 60 yards in the Broncos' 30-6 loss to the Chiefs on Thursday.
Sanders was second in receptions, receiving yards and targets behind Courtland Sutton for the Broncos on the night. The veteran receiver had gone through an utterly forgettable two-game stretch coming into Thursday's contest, as he'd secured just two of four targets for nine yards combined in Weeks 5 and 6. Therefore, Sanders and fantasy managers will hope he can carry over the momentum into a Week 8 battle versus the Colts a week from Sunday.
