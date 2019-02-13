Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Making progress in recovery

Sanders (Achilles) is no longer wearing a walking boot on his injured foot but is moving around with a "slight limp," Zack Kelberman of CBS 4 Denver reports.

Sanders originally tore his ACL in early December and was given a six-month timeline for his recovery. It seems he's avoided any setbacks thus far, and while it seems unlikely he'll be available for OTAs this spring, it looks like Sanders should be ready to go well before the start of training camp in late July or early August. With that said, it's possible Sanders could take his time getting back onto the field considering the soon-to-be 32-year-old is entering a contract year in 2019 on a team that is grooming two other young receivers for the future.