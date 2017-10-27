Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Misses another practice

Sanders (ankle) did not practice again Friday, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

Sanders will have one more chance Saturday to make it back to the practice field, but at this stage, the wideout's status for Monday night's game against the Chiefs is cloudy. If he's unable to suit up Week 8, added opportunities in the Denver offense (in conjunction with Demaryius Thomas) await fellow wideout Bennie Fowler, as well as Jordan Taylor to a lesser degree.

