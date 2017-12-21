Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Misses another practice
Sanders (ankle) was held out of practice Thursday, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.
Sanders has played in each of the Broncos' last seven games since missing back-to-back contests earlier in the season with the same right ankle sprain, but it appears he's in legitimate danger of sitting out Sunday against the Redskins after aggravating the injury in last week's win over the Colts. His outlook would improve if he's able to practice in some capacity Friday, but Sanders won't make for a high-upside fantasy lineup option in Week 16 given that he would likely be less than fully healthy and has a bleak situation at quarterback with either Brock Osweiler or Paxton Lynch (ankle) slated to start.
