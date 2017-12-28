Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Misses another practice
Sanders (ankle) did not practice Thursday, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.
Nor did Cody Latimer (thigh), with the duo looking pretty iffy for Sunday's season finale against the Chiefs. If they sit out the contest, Bennie Fowler, Jordan Taylor and Isaiah McKenzie would all be candidates to see added Week 17 work behind Denver's top wideout, Demaryius Thomas.
More News
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Still very sore•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Deemed day-to-day•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Ruled out this week•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Limited at practice, listed as questionable•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Listed as questionable this week•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
SportsLine: Start Ginn, not Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.