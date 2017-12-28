Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Misses another practice

Sanders (ankle) did not practice Thursday, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.

Nor did Cody Latimer (thigh), with the duo looking pretty iffy for Sunday's season finale against the Chiefs. If they sit out the contest, Bennie Fowler, Jordan Taylor and Isaiah McKenzie would all be candidates to see added Week 17 work behind Denver's top wideout, Demaryius Thomas.

