Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Misses practice Thursday

Sanders (shoulder) didn't practice Thursday, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.

Sanders left Wednesday's practice early after falling on his shoulder, and while there still hasn't been any suggestion the injury is serious, it won't be at all surprising if he's held out of Saturday's exhibition in San Francisco. Meanwhile, Trevor Siemian has a clear lead over Paxton Lynch in the Broncos' quarterback battle.

