Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Misses practice Thursday
Sanders (shoulder) didn't practice Thursday, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.
Sanders left Wednesday's practice early after falling on his shoulder, and while there still hasn't been any suggestion the injury is serious, it won't be at all surprising if he's held out of Saturday's exhibition in San Francisco. Meanwhile, Trevor Siemian has a clear lead over Paxton Lynch in the Broncos' quarterback battle.
More News
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Tweaks shoulder Wednesday•
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Totals five yards in Chicago•
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Spending less time at drive-thru•
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Expecting plenty of opportunities•
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Tops 1,000 yards again•
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Exits game with foot injury•
