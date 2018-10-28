Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Nabs four passes in loss

Sanders caught all four of his targets for 57 yards during Sunday's 30-23 loss in Kansas City. He briefly exited in the third quarter with a shoulder injury, Zach Pereles of the team's official cite reports.

Sanders set the Broncos up for the game's first touchdown early in the first quarter, burning his defender up the sideline for a 49-yard gain. He was held in check after that. Sunday snapped a two-game streak in which Sanders collected at least 100 yards and scored. He remains far and away the most valuable target in Denver, but his production is dependent on a Broncos pass offense that has had some issues, especially with penalties. Sanders himself wiped out a key first-down catch of his own by pushing off his defender. Next up is a solid Houston pass defense giving up just 258 yards per game.