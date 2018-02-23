Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Nearing full recovery

Sanders (ankle) has resumed running and is nearing a full recovery, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. "It's going well, my ankle is recovering," Sanders said. "Right now, I feel like I'm 95 percent."

Sanders sustained a "major" sprained ankle and tibia contusion in Week 5 against the Giants and his recovery has been complicated by swelling, a limited range of motion and diminished strength, according to the doctor in charge of his rehabilitation. However, barring any setbacks, it sounds like he could be recovered in time for OTAs in late April or early May.