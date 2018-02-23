Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Nearing full recovery
Sanders (ankle) has resumed running and is nearing a full recovery, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. "It's going well, my ankle is recovering," Sanders said. "Right now, I feel like I'm 95 percent."
Sanders sustained a "major" sprained ankle and tibia contusion in Week 5 against the Giants and his recovery has been complicated by swelling, a limited range of motion and diminished strength, according to the doctor in charge of his rehabilitation. However, barring any setbacks, it sounds like he could be recovered in time for OTAs in late April or early May.
More News
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Finishes 2017 with just two scores•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Ruled out for season finale•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Misses another practice•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Still very sore•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Deemed day-to-day•
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...
-
Our first PPR mock draft for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our first PPR mock draft for the upcoming season....
-
Our first football mock for 2018
The Super Bowl might have just ended, but we're already getting you prepared for your Fantasy...
-
DFS advice for Super Bowl games
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup advice for FanDuel and DraftKings for Super Bowl LII. See...