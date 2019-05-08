Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Not ahead of schedule
Sanders (Achilles) said his rehab is neither ahead of schedule nor behind, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports. "When I do run full speed, I feel good," Sanders said. "I wouldn't say we're ahead of schedule, I wouldn't say we're behind schedule. I just feel like we're somewhere in between."
Sanders is now six months deep in the rehab process and ran with cleats Friday for the first time since suffering a torn Achilles on Dec. 5. Early reports of the 32-year-old wideout being ahead of schedule seem to have been overstated, as Sanders acknowledged Tuesday he isn't sure about his availability for training camp. The timing and severity of his injury suggest he'll face a time crunch to be ready for Week 1, at which point he'll be nine months removed from the initial injury. Sanders is entering the final season of a three-year contract, with $1.5 million guaranteed on a $10.15 million base salary. The Broncos seem committed to waiting out his rehab, as they could've avoided the $1.5 million charge by releasing him in February or March. The team didn't make any prominent additions to its wideout corps during the offseason, instead focusing on quarterbacks (Joe Flacco, Drew Lock) and a tight end (first-round pick Noah Fant).
