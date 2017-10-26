Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Not practicing Thursday

Sanders (ankle) did not practice Thursday, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.

It remains to be seen if Sanders will progress enough to suit up Monday night against the Chiefs, but he has a couple more practice days to get there after missing Week 7's game against the Chargers. For his part, coach Vance Joseph noted Wednesday of Sanders, "he's sore, but he's trying. He's a tough dude, so if he can go (Monday), he will." Fellow wideout Bennie Fowler would likely be in line for added looks in Week 8 if Sanders is out, or limited at all against Kansas City.