Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Not practicing Thursday
Sanders (ankle) did not practice Thursday, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.
It remains to be seen if Sanders will progress enough to suit up Monday night against the Chiefs, but he has a couple more practice days to get there after missing Week 7's game against the Chargers. For his part, coach Vance Joseph noted Wednesday of Sanders, "he's sore, but he's trying. He's a tough dude, so if he can go (Monday), he will." Fellow wideout Bennie Fowler would likely be in line for added looks in Week 8 if Sanders is out, or limited at all against Kansas City.
More News
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Still not at practice•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Could return to practice•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Upgraded to day-to-day•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Out for at least Week 7•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Spotted on crutches•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: X-rays return negative•
-
Best Week 8 streaming options
It's a monster week of byes, which means we have to dig a little deeper for streaming opti...
-
Dynasty RB rankings update
Heath Cummings talks about the incredible rookie running back class of 2017 and how fast the...
-
What You Missed: Thomas nursing knee
There's a ton of wide receiver news to sort through Thursday morning. Here's the latest from...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Dynasty TE update: Ertz soars
Zach Ertz has made quite a move this season at tight end, but he's not No. 1 yet in Heath Cummings'...