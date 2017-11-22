Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Not practicing Wednesday

Sanders (ankle) is observing from the sideline at Wednesday's practice, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.

Sanders injured his ankle Week 6 and subsequently missed Weeks 7 and 8, but he returned for the past three games and sandwiched a pair of duds around a 137-yard performance against the Patriots. He's otherwise had 76 yards or less in every game this season, with both of his touchdowns occurring back in Week 2 versus the Cowboys. Given that Sanders wasn't on the injury report last week, his absence from Wednesday's practice hints at a setback of some kind. He did draw 10 targets in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Bengals, yet caught just two passes for 15 yards. The Broncos will start Paxton Lynch this Sunday in Oakland.