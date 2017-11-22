Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Not practicing Wednesday

Sanders (ankle) is observing from the sideline at Wednesday's practice, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.

Sanders injured his ankle Week 6 and subsequently missed Weeks 7 and 8, but he returned for the past three games and sandwiched a pair of duds around a 137-yard performance against the Patriots. He's otherwise had 76 yards or less in every game this season, with both of his touchdowns occurring back in Week 2 versus the Cowboys. Given that Sanders wasn't on the injury report last week, his absence from Wednesday's practice hints at a setback of some kind. He did draw 10 targets in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Bengals, yet caught just two passes for 15 yards. The Broncos will start Paxton Lynch this Sunday in Oakland.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories