Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Not practicing

Sanders (ankle) isn't practicing Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

Sanders has been bothered by his right ankle since Week 5, most recently suffering an aggravation in Thursday's 25-13 win over the Colts. He caught seven of nine targets for 68 yards prior to his exit, ending a four-game streak with 16 yards or less. In light of his recent output and his team's QB situation, Sanders won't hold much appeal for Sunday's tricky matchup against a Washington defense that's given up the 11th fewest yards (1,970) and fifth fewest catches (137) to wide receivers. The Broncos are expected to wait until the end of the week to decide between Brock Osweiler and Paxton Lynch (ankle) as their starting QB for Sunday's game.