Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: On track to return to action Sunday

Coach Vance Joseph noted Thursday that Sanders (ankle) is "progressing fast" and "chances are" the wideout will be able to play Sunday against the Eagles, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

The Broncos should provide a more formal declaration on Sanders' status following their final practice of the week Friday, as it remains to be seen if he'll draw a questionable designation or simply be removed from the injury report. According to Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com, Sanders was moving around better at Thursday's practice than he was Wednesday, which likely contributed to Joseph's positive assessment of the wideout's health. Sanders, who last saw game action on Oct. 15, is averaging five catches for 53.2 yards, with two touchdowns through his first five 2017 outings.