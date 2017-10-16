Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Out for at least Week 7
Broncos coach Vance Joseph said Monday that Sanders (ankle) will miss Sunday's game against the Chargers, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.
It isn't a good sign when a player is ruled out for the next week less than 24 hours after suffering an injury. Joseph deemed Sanders "week to week" rather than "day to day," hinting that the veteran is in serious danger of missing multiple games. The Broncos are hurting badly at wide receiver, as Cody Latimer (knee) missed Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Giants, while Isaiah McKenzie (ankle) was injured just minutes after Sanders went down. Even Demaryius Thomas, who caught 10 passes for 133 yards, was visibly limping throughout much of the second half. Bennie Fowler and Jordan Taylor were the only healthy wide receivers on the roster by the end of Sunday's defeat. Sanders at least seems to have avoided any broken bones or ligament damage, with the Broncos referring to his injury as an ankle sprain, per Mike Klis of 9News Denver.
