Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Peppered with targets
Sanders secured six of 11 targets for 137 yards during Sunday's 41-16 loss to the Patriots.
Sanders was clearly Brock Osweiler's go-to target Sunday. Showing no signs of the ankle injury that's hindered him in recent weeks, the receiver had 114 yards on five receptions before halftime while commanding exactly half of Osweiler's 14 targets. Although Sanders wasn't nearly as effective in the second half, he still put together arguably his finest performance of the season by game's end despite not finding the end zone. Week 11 should bring tougher sledding, though, when Sanders will square off against a stingy Bengals secondary allowing just 6.3 yards per pass attempt this season, the third-least lowest mark in the league.
