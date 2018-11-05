Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Plays 61 of 66 snaps, despite hard hit

Sanders was on the field for 61 of the Broncos' 66 offensive snaps in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Texans, finishing the day with six receptions for 47 yards on nine targets.

Though he's now locked in as Denver's clear No. 1 target after Demaryius Thomas was traded to Houston ahead of the Week 9 matchup, Sanders was unable to do much with the opportunity, as he finished with his lowest yardage output in five games. Considering that Sanders absorbed a rough hit to his shoulder from the Texans' Tyrann Mathieu at one point in the contest that netted the safety a personal foul penalty, it was at least encouraging that the wideout was able to remain in the game and play nearly every snap. Despite the disappointing production Sunday, Sanders' rest-of-season fantasy appeal should still be on the rise sans Thomas, though rookie receiver Courtland Sutton projects to see the most significant spike in value.