Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Plays 61 of 66 snaps, despite hard hit
Sanders was on the field for 61 of the Broncos' 66 offensive snaps in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Texans, finishing the day with six receptions for 47 yards on nine targets.
Though he's now locked in as Denver's clear No. 1 target after Demaryius Thomas was traded to Houston ahead of the Week 9 matchup, Sanders was unable to do much with the opportunity, as he finished with his lowest yardage output in five games. Considering that Sanders absorbed a rough hit to his shoulder from the Texans' Tyrann Mathieu at one point in the contest that netted the safety a personal foul penalty, it was at least encouraging that the wideout was able to remain in the game and play nearly every snap. Despite the disappointing production Sunday, Sanders' rest-of-season fantasy appeal should still be on the rise sans Thomas, though rookie receiver Courtland Sutton projects to see the most significant spike in value.
More News
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Held under 50 yards receiving•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Becomes lone veteran•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Nabs four passes in loss•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Good to go this week•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Believes he'll be fine•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Leaves game with ankle injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe it: Add Davis? Brees back?
We're heading down the stretch in the Fantasy regular season. Heath Cummings tells you what...
-
Week 9 reaction and Week 10 waiver adds
Heath Cummings reacts to Week 9 and tells you who to add heading into Week 10.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9