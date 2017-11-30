Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Practices fully Thursday

Sanders (ankle) practiced fully Thursday.

Sanders is coming off back-to-back quiet outings, but perhaps the reinstatement of Trevor Siemian as the Broncos' starting QB will boost the wideout's Week 13 prospects. Overall, Sanders has been a hit-or-miss fantasy option this season, but the reeling Dolphins do present him with a favorable matchup this weekend.

