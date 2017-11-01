Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Practices Wednesday

Sanders (ankle) practiced Wednesday.

Sanders practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday after missing the last Broncos' last two games because of a sprained ankle he suffered on Oct. 15. He's targeting a return to action Sunday against the Eagles, but such an outcome is not a lock, per ESPN's Jeff Legwold. If Sanders is able to return to action this weekend, he'll be catching passes from Brock Osweiler, who has replaced Trevor Siemian as the Broncos' starting QB.