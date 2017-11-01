Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Practices Wednesday
Sanders (ankle) practiced Wednesday.
Sanders practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday after missing the last Broncos' last two games because of a sprained ankle he suffered on Oct. 15. He's targeting a return to action Sunday against the Eagles, but such an outcome is not a lock, per ESPN's Jeff Legwold. If Sanders is able to return to action this weekend, he'll be catching passes from Brock Osweiler, who has replaced Trevor Siemian as the Broncos' starting QB.
More News
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Inactive Monday•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Aiming for Week 9 return•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Listed as questionable•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Misses another practice•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Still not at practice•
-
Time to deal these running backs
These six running backs are going to see their value fall in the next couple of weeks. Sell...
-
SportsLine: Sit Wentz, not Richardson
Advanced computer model says bench Carson Wentz and start Paul Richardson.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What You Missed: D.J. in doubt
Tuesday's trade deadline dominated the headlines, but that wasn't all that happened. Here's...
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 QB rankings
Has Deshaun Watson done enough to prove he belongs among the best quarterbacks in Fantasy?...