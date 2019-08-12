Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Preseason action likely
Coach Vic Fangio said he expects Sanders to make an appearance during the preseason, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
Despite undergoing surgery on a torn left Achilles on Dec. 6, Sanders has been bullish about his ability to be available Week 1. Clearly, any game action before then would back up his belief, but the Broncos also are unlikely to clear him for such activity if they're less confident in his ability to get through it unscathed. If he does get clearance, Sanders' best bet to take the field is preseason Week 3, when starting units around the league typically receive their most in-game reps before the regular season. For the Broncos, that contest is Saturday, Aug. 24 against the Rams in L.A.
