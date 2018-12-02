Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Quiet in win in Cincinnati

Sanders caught four of six targets for 19 yards during Sunday's 24-10 win over the Bengals.

With the wind swirling in Cincinnati, the Broncos went run-heavy and threw a lot of short passes. Sanders and Case Keenum narrowly missed on a deep shot in the third quarter, but Sanders was blown up by safety Shawn Williams, a play that drew a personal foul and briefly sidelined the veteran target. The Broncos are clearly looking to pound the ball, avoid turnovers, and play strong defense as they seek to get back in the playoff picture. That, normally, should still allow for a fair amount of opportunities for the team's only veteran target. Look for Sanders to rebound against a middle-of-the-road 49ers pass defense next Sunday.