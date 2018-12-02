Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Quiet in win over Cincinnati
Sanders caught four of six targets for 19 yards during Sunday's 24-10 win over the Bengals.
With the wind swirling in Cincinnati, the Broncos went run-heavy and threw a lot of short passes. Sanders and Case Keenum narrowly missed on a deep shot in the third quarter, but Sanders was blown up by safety Shawn Williams, a play that drew a personal foul and briefly sidelined the veteran target. The Broncos are clearly looking to pound the ball, avoid turnovers and play strong defense as they seek to get back in the playoff picture. That, normally, should still allow for a fair amount of opportunities for the team's only veteran target. Look for Sanders to rebound against a middle-of-the-road 49ers pass defense next Sunday.
More News
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Good to go for Week 13•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Added to injury report•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Gets back into end zone•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Totals 62 scrimmage yards•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Plays 61 of 66 snaps, despite hard hit•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Held under 50 yards receiving•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 14
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe in Pettis? Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings has a playoff edition of Believe it or not, to help you get ready to dominate...
-
Week 13 reactions, early Week 14 waivers
Dave Richard looks at the Packers, Bengals, and Panthers to see if they can salvage anything...
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...