Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Ready to go versus Chiefs

Sanders (knee) will suit up against the Chiefs on Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Sanders doesn't carry an injury designation into the Week 7 contest, indicating that he's put his knee issue behind him. The veteran wideout has been quiet the last two weeks, turning four targets into just two catches for nine yards across that stretch. Sanders will look to rebound against Kansas City's exploitable secondary.

