Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Returns as full participant

Sanders (shoulder) returned to practice Tuesday as a full participant, Erin Powell of 9 News Denver reports.

Sanders was absent from practice for less than a week and only missed one preseason game. He was actually involved in a minor car accident on his way to the team's facility Tuesday morning, but it didn't stop him from participating in all activities in his first practice since last Wednesday. Sanders will open the season catching passes from Trevor Siemian, who recently was declared the winner of Denver's quarterback battle. Sanders actually had slightly better production with Paxton Lynch under center last season, averaging six catches for 65.3 yards on 10.3 targets in the three games the rookie played, compared to 4.7 catches for 64.3 yards on 8.3 targets in the other 13 games. That said, Siemian's victory in the QB competition seems like good news for both Sanders and Demaryius Thomas.