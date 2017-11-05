Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Returns to action Sunday

Sanders (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Sanders, who last saw game action on Oct. 15, returns from a two-game absence and will presumably reclaim his starting role opposite Demaryius Thomas. He's averaging five catches for 53.2 yards, with two touchdowns through his first five 2017 outings and as long as his ankle holds up Sunday, he'll look to re-establish his on-field chemistry with QB Brock Osweiler, who is making his first start of the season (in his second stint Denver) after spending last year with the Texans.