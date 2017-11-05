Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Returns to action Sunday
Sanders (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Sanders, who last saw game action on Oct. 15, returns from a two-game absence and will presumably reclaim his starting role opposite Demaryius Thomas. He's averaging five catches for 53.2 yards, with two touchdowns through his first five 2017 outings and as long as his ankle holds up Sunday, he'll look to re-establish his on-field chemistry with QB Brock Osweiler, who is making his first start of the season (in his second stint Denver) after spending last year with the Texans.
More News
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Set to return from two-game absence•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Listed as questionable for Week 9•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: On track to return to action Sunday•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Practices Wednesday•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Inactive Monday•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Aiming for Week 9 return•
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 9 sleepers
Even though Marshawn Lynch and Sammy Watkins have struggled this season, Jamey Eisenberg sees...