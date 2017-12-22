Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Returns to practice Friday

Sanders (ankle) was able to practice Friday, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.

We'll circle back to see what Sanders' official level of participation was, but his return to the field Friday likely foreshadows a 'questionable' injury tag for the wideout in advance of Sunday's game against Washington.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories