Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Returns to practice Friday
Sanders (ankle) was able to practice Friday, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.
We'll circle back to see what Sanders' official level of participation was, but his return to the field Friday likely foreshadows a 'questionable' injury tag for the wideout in advance of Sunday's game against Washington.
