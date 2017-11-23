Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Returns to practice Thursday
Sanders (ankle) returned to practice Thursday, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.
After sitting out the Broncos' Week 7 and Week 8 contests, Sanders has played in the team's last three games. The wideout sat out Wednesday's practice session, but his return to the field Thursday suggests that he'll be a go Sunday against the Raiders. It remains to be seen however if he draws a questionable designation for the contest come Friday, or is removed from the Broncos' Week 12 injury report altogether.
More News
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Held to two catches•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Peppered with targets•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Active for SNF•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: On track to play Sunday•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: To be listed as questionable, but expected to play•
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
Start or sit advice for every AFC home game as we try to tackle some tricky running back decisions...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Thanksgiving game previews
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL, and takes a look at the three-game...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...