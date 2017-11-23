Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Returns to practice Thursday

Sanders (ankle) returned to practice Thursday, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.

After sitting out the Broncos' Week 7 and Week 8 contests, Sanders has played in the team's last three games. The wideout sat out Wednesday's practice session, but his return to the field Thursday suggests that he'll be a go Sunday against the Raiders. It remains to be seen however if he draws a questionable designation for the contest come Friday, or is removed from the Broncos' Week 12 injury report altogether.