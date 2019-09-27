Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Rids himself of injury
Sanders (quadriceps) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Despite limited listings on the first two Week 4 injury reports, Sanders has been cleared to operate as normal Sunday. While he slowed down a bit this past weekend in Green Bay -- two catches for 10 yards -- he showed that he still has it in the first two contests with 16 combined receptions (on 20 targets) for 184 yards and two TDs.
More News
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Another limited practice•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Dealing with quad issue•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Frustrated after 10-yard game•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Scores again in Week 2 loss•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Huge second half against Raiders•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Breaks long run•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 RB Preview: Michel a sit?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 4 at running back, including...
-
Week 4 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 4 plus offers...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...