Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Rids himself of injury

Sanders (quadriceps) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Despite limited listings on the first two Week 4 injury reports, Sanders has been cleared to operate as normal Sunday. While he slowed down a bit this past weekend in Green Bay -- two catches for 10 yards -- he showed that he still has it in the first two contests with 16 combined receptions (on 20 targets) for 184 yards and two TDs.

