Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Ruled out for season finale

Sanders (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Andrew Mason of the Broncos' official site reports.

The same applies to Cody Latimer (thigh), and as a result Bennie Fowler, Jordan Taylor and Isaiah McKenzie are all candidates to see added Week 17 work behind Denver's top wideout, Demaryius Thomas.

