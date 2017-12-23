Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Ruled out this week

Sanders (ankle) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game at Washington.

The same applies to fellow wideout Cody Latimer (thigh) , with neither player having made the trip to Washington with the team. With the duo unavailable, Demaryius Thomas will continue to head the Broncos wideout corps in Week 16, with added opportunities presumably on tap for Bennie Fowler and Jordan Taylor.

