Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Ruled out with ankle injury
Sanders has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Colts because of an ankle injury, Patrick Smyth of the Broncos' executive staff reports.
Sanders has been dealing with an ankle ailment since Week 5, so there is a good chance the injury that forced him from Thursday's contest is a tweak. The talented receiver accrued seven receptions (on nine targets) for 68 yards before exiting. With Sanders out, Cody Latimer, who already has three catches for 60 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's game, is in line for more snaps opposite Demaryius Thomas.
