Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Runs for score

Sanders caught five of eight targets for 38 yards and added a 35-yard touchdown run during Sunday's 27-14 loss in Baltimore.

Sanders gave Denver back the lead late in the first quarter, coming around the formation for a pitch reminiscent to a touchdown he scored during the preseason. It was Sanders' first career rushing touchdown, but the fun stopped there. Baltimore's harassing front gave Denver's offense problems and Sanders failed to snatch a pass of longer than nine yards. He still managed to lead Denver in targets on the day and looks like a solid start next Monday against an oft-exploited Kansas City defense.