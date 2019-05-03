Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Runs with cleats on
Sanders (Achilles) ran with cleats Friday for the first time since he was injured, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
The 32-year-old wideout reportedly is making good progress in his rehab from the torn Achilles he suffered Dec. 5. The timing of the injury leaves him uncertain to be ready for Week 1, though the Broncos seem to be counting on his availability given their lack of high-profile offseason additions at wide receiver. Any plans to move on from Sanders likely would've taken place back in March before $1.5 million of his $10.15 million base salary became guaranteed. The quarterback situation in Denver doesn't look much better than last season, with Joe Flacco and rookie second-round pick Drew Lock replacing Case Keenum.
