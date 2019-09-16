Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Scores again in Week 2 loss

Sanders caught 11 of 13 targets for 98 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 16-14 loss to the Bears. He also caught a two-point conversion.

The veteran receiver was once again Joe Flacco's top option in the passing game, with no other Denver player catching more than five passes. Sanders is clearly fully recovered from last year's Achilles injury, and while he hasn't topped 1,000 yards in a season since 2016, the 32-year-old is well on his way to getting there again.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
  • aaron-rodgers-khalil-mack-bears-packers.png

    PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...

  • aaron-rodgers-khalil-mack-bears-packers.png

    Non-PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...

  • NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills

    Week 2 Injuries: Mixon in?

    We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...