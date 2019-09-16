Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Scores again in Week 2 loss
Sanders caught 11 of 13 targets for 98 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 16-14 loss to the Bears. He also caught a two-point conversion.
The veteran receiver was once again Joe Flacco's top option in the passing game, with no other Denver player catching more than five passes. Sanders is clearly fully recovered from last year's Achilles injury, and while he hasn't topped 1,000 yards in a season since 2016, the 32-year-old is well on his way to getting there again.
