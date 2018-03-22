Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Sees guaranteed 2018 salar

About 80 percent of Sanders' $8.25 million 2018 salary has become guaranteed, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.

Many questioned whether Sanders would return to the Broncos in 2018. The injury bug that plagued him in Pittsburgh finally caught back up with him 2017, he just turned 31 years old, and $8 million is a lot to pay an aging speedster when your team is without a quarterback. Part of his return can be attributed to the team losing the Kirk Cousins derby and moving forward with Case Keenum, saving about $10 million per season in the process. While Denver ended up with what many saw as the consolation prize of the 2018 free-agent market, Sanders should see an uptick in production so long as he's able to stay healthy. Much has been made as to whether Keenum will be able to build on his Minnesota renaissance 2017 season for the Broncos. In reality, Keenum's numbers with the Rams -- a mediocre 79.5 quarterback rating -- would still be better than what Sanders has seen in two of the past three seasons in Denver.