Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Sees guaranteed 2018 salary
About 80 percent of Sanders' $8.25 million 2018 salary has become guaranteed, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.
Many questioned whether Sanders would return to the Broncos in 2018. The injury bug that plagued him in Pittsburgh finally caught back up with him 2017, he just turned 31 years old, and $8 million is a lot to pay an aging speedster when your team is without a quarterback. Part of his return can be attributed to the team losing the Kirk Cousins derby and moving forward with Case Keenum, saving about $10 million per season in the process. While Denver ended up with what many saw as the consolation prize of the 2018 free-agent market, Sanders should see an uptick in production so long as he's able to stay healthy. Much has been made as to whether Keenum will be able to build on his Minnesota renaissance 2017 season for the Broncos. In reality, Keenum's numbers with the Rams -- a mediocre 79.5 quarterback rating -- would still be better than what Sanders has seen in two of the past three seasons in Denver.
More News
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Expected back in 2018•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Nearing full recovery•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Finishes 2017 with just two scores•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Ruled out for season finale•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Misses another practice•
-
Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Still very sore•
-
Burton big winner at TE
We've seen plenty of tight ends sign already in free agency. Dave Richard tells you what to...
-
McKinnon: Fantasy stud as 49er?
Jerick McKinnon has found a larger role with the 49ers, but will it lead to Fantasy Football...
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...