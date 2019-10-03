Play

Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Set for full practice

Sanders (quadriceps) said he'll be a full participant in Thursday's practice, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Sanders was slowed late in Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Jaguars with a quadriceps contusion and was limited Wednesday in the Broncos' first practice of Week 5 as a result. After reporting back to work Thursday, Sanders noted that his quad is feeling better, so he'll step up his activity and erase any lingering concern about his availability for this weekend's game against the Chargers. Though Sanders is still less than a year removed from undergoing Achilles' surgery, the 32-year-old has been productive as ever through four games, accruing 23 receptions for 298 yards and two scores.

