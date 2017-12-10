Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Set to play Sunday vs. Jets

Sanders (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, will play in the contest, a source informed Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Though Sanders has appeared in each of the Broncos' last five games since returning from a two-game absence due to an ankle injury, he received a questionable designation for Week 14 after he was limited in the team's final practice of the week. It seems the designation was mainly for precautionary purposes, as head coach Vance Joseph reiterated after Friday's practice that the wideout was expected to play Sunday. While Sanders does in fact look like he'll suit up, his fantasy prospects have dipped significantly since the start of the season due to the Broncos' poor quarterback play. That will likely remain an issue for Sanders and the other targets in the passing game over Denver's final four contests of 2017.