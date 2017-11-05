Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Set to return from two-game absence
A source said that Sanders (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, is expected to play in the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Sanders' right ankle sprain limited his participation in practices this week, but it looks like that will be enough for him to play after the wideout missed the last two games. If active for Week 9, Sanders would likely take back his starting role alongside Demaryius Thomas, resulting in the likes of Cody Latimer and Jordan Taylor seeing downturns in their respective snap counts.
