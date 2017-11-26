Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Should play Sunday

Sanders (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, is expected to play in the contest, a source informed Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Sanders missed two games earlier this season while dealing with a right ankle injury, but he's suited up for the Broncos' last three contests and played a season-high 76 snaps in the loss to the Bengals last week. It's possible he suffered a minor setback with the ankle in that game, but his limited participation in practices Thursday and Friday were likely good enough for him to gain clearance to play in Week 12. Rather than having to play through any lingering soreness, Sanders' output this week could be more impacted by the Broncos' change at quarterback, as 2016 first-round pick Paxton Lynch will replace Brock Osweiler and make his first start of the season.