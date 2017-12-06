Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Sits out Wednesday's practice
Sanders (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday.
It's suspected that Sanders' absence is maintenance-related. The wideout also didn't practice last Wednesday with the same injury designation, but he returned to the field Thursday and suited up in Sunday's 35-9 loss to the Dolphins. Though his ankle issue is still something that he manages, Sanders hasn't missed a game since Week 8, and that's unlikely to change in Week 14.
