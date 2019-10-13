Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Slowed by knee issue

Sanders was forced out of Sunday's game against the Titans with a knee injury, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Though Sanders wasn't listed with a designation on the Broncos' final injury report of the week, he was limited at practice Wednesday and Friday, so it's possible that he's aggravated the issue that led to those limitations. Prior to his exit from Sunday's contest, Sanders caught one pass (on three targets) for zero yards.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories