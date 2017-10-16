Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Spotted on crutches
Sanders (ankle) was spotted on crutches after Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Giants, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Sanders left Sunday's game at the end of the third quarter, finishing with five catches for 76 yards on eight targets. While initial X-rays came back negative, he could still be diagnosed with a significant injury upon further testing. Sanders will have an MRI on Monday, ESPN.com's Jeff Legwold reports.
